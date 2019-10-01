Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 407 ($5.32) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 396 ($5.17).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRST. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 366 ($4.78) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective (down previously from GBX 470 ($6.14)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 371 ($4.85) price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 389.08 ($5.08).

LON CRST opened at GBX 379 ($4.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $973.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 367.89. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 410.80 ($5.37).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

