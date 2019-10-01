Critical Contrast: Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) versus TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bonterra Energy and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $155.22 million 0.67 $5.53 million N/A N/A TERNA RETE ELET/ADR $2.33 billion 5.46 N/A N/A N/A

Bonterra Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TERNA RETE ELET/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 9.95% 0.05% 0.02% TERNA RETE ELET/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bonterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TERNA RETE ELET/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bonterra Energy and TERNA RETE ELET/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 1 1 0 1 2.33 TERNA RETE ELET/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats TERNA RETE ELET/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About TERNA RETE ELET/ADR

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, and repairs industrial and power transformers; develops renewable energy projects; and offers energy solutions, telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties, as well as undertakes private interconnector projects. Further, it owns the national transmission grid in Italy with approximately 72,800 kilometers of high voltage lines; and 25 interconnection lines. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

