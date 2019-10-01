CrypticCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $32,073.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00461183 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00093567 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00041243 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001029 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000511 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.