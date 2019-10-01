Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to Issue $0.17 — Dividend

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Curtiss-Wright has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Curtiss-Wright to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW opened at $129.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.88. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $95.23 and a 1-year high of $138.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $910,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $1,281,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,340. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.