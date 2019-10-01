Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $569.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) will post sales of $569.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $575.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $562.40 million. Cypress Semiconductor posted sales of $673.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $532.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CY. Craig Hallum lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cypress Semiconductor to $23.85 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $70,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $206,280 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $1,258,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 422.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 439,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 2,355.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 5,009,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,527,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

