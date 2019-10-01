CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTMX. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

CTMX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,445. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.71.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.05% and a negative return on equity of 77.05%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 million. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 165.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 146,647 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 611,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 85.8% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 45,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

