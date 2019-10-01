DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Trading 0.2% Higher

DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $32.58, 2,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 35,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06.

About DAIWA HOUSE IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses segments. The company engages in the building contracting and sale of houses with land; building contracting and property management; and construction of condominiums, commercial facilities, shopping centers, logistics, distribution facilities, food factories, medical and nursing care facilities, office buildings, and showrooms.

