Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 1.3% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $489,930,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 10,853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,664,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,396 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,030,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,387,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $142.77. 725,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,058. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.13 and its 200-day moving average is $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

