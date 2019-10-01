DAOstack Price Tops $0.0642 on Major Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $1,167.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00192109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.01048653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00021320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00093701 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

