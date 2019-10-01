Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. ValuEngine downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $124,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,565,803 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRI traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.32. The stock had a trading volume of 924,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $95.83 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

