DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

DCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Fred J. Fowler acquired 6,000 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $810,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at $116,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 1,376.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.14. 511,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.12.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

