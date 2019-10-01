Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DWOG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Deep Well Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,350 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG)

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. The company is involved in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil. It has a 90% working interest in 6 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada.

