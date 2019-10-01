Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

DLA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,728. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $119.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Deep Field Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 299,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth about $684,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

