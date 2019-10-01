Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Trading Down 5%

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13, 10,450,329 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 13,032,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNR. UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price objective on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $343.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 70.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,715 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 117,152 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the second quarter worth about $124,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

