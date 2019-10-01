Deutsche Bank Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €38.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HLE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.46 ($49.37).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €41.02 ($47.70) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.37. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a fifty-two week high of €49.92 ($58.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

