Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €36.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €34.40 ($40.00).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €30.65 ($35.63) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €29.60 and its 200 day moving average is €29.14.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

