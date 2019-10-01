DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DHX Media Ltd. is engaged in producing television programmes and movies. The company’s brands include Yo Gabba Gabba, Caillou, Teletubbies, In the Night Garden, Inspector Gadget, Johnny Test, Slugterra and Degrassi. It operates primarily in Toronto, Vancouver, Halifax, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Barcelona, Milan, Munich, Amsterdam and Beijing. DHX Media Ltd. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DHXM. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $3.00 target price on DHX Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.30 target price on DHX Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC set a $2.00 target price on DHX Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

DHXM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. 75,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $191.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. DHX Media has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHXM. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DHX Media by 2,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 229,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

