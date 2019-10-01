Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.05 and last traded at $41.05, 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.10.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69.

Diageo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

