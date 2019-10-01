Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.95.

Shares of FANG opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average of $102.01. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $85.19 and a 12 month high of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.55 per share, with a total value of $399,972.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $501,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,232,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,038,884,000 after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

