Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.01 and last traded at $52.41, 5,488,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 3,860,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,869,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

