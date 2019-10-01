Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.12

Shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and traded as high as $35.00. Discovery Inc Series B shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Discovery Inc Series B alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery Inc Series B stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 9,657.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.