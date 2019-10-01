Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $37.36

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and traded as low as $35.86. Dollarama shares last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC set a $50.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Desjardins set a $48.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49.

About Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

