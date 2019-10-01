Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,057,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 357,924 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $27.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOVA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dova Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.57.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $823,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Laliberte sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 183,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,929 and sold 12,069 shares valued at $199,853. Corporate insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

