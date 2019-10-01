Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOVA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.93.

NASDAQ DOVA opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.37. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $28.10.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 101.60% and a negative net margin of 544.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, VP Kevin Laliberte sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 20,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.51 per share, for a total transaction of $298,049.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 183,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,929 and sold 12,069 shares valued at $199,853. 60.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,553,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 427,209 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 164,761 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

