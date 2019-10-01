Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duerr presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.29 ($37.54).

Get Duerr alerts:

Shares of DUE opened at €23.81 ($27.69) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €23.63 and its 200-day moving average is €30.68. Duerr has a 12 month low of €21.34 ($24.81) and a 12 month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.57.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.