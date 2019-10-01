e-Gulden Price Hits $0.0357 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a market cap of $610,380.00 and $16.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00670611 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011132 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000303 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,919,415 coins and its circulating supply is 17,096,902 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

