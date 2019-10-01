Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 8th

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $5.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.04. 69,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $352,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $893,003.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,215.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,630 shares of company stock worth $5,077,899 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $95.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.88.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

