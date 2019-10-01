Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SATS. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Echostar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $39.62 on Friday. Echostar has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $537.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Echostar will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 100,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Echostar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echostar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.