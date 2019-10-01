EDC Blockchain (EDC) Achieves Market Cap of $13.25 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including LocalTrade, P2PB2B, DigiFinex and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $758,125.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030138 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002000 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00125347 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001117 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,372.11 or 0.99724033 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000625 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001871 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Bit-Z, DDEX, DigiFinex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

