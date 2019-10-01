Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $58.00 price target on Eldorado Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

NASDAQ:ERI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. 39,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,327. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Eldorado Resorts has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $637.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,390.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,177.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 61,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,733,000 after purchasing an additional 163,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth $6,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

