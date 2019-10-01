Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.20. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 million and a PE ratio of -8.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

