ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:FUE) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index Total Return (NYSEARCA:FUE) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the MLCX Biofuels Index Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.