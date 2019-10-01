Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4,150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Twitter by 77.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 265.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,601,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $168,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,073. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. 3,980,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,837,645. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

