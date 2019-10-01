Ellevest Inc. Invests $39,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 432,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 304,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,501. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.4152 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.