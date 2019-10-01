Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,524 shares during the quarter. Emcor Group accounts for 3.1% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Emcor Group worth $23,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emcor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,276,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Emcor Group by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,259,000 after acquiring an additional 773,392 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Emcor Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,454,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after acquiring an additional 202,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Emcor Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 152,580 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in Emcor Group by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,240,000 after acquiring an additional 138,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Emcor Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of EME stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.28. 148,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,581. Emcor Group Inc has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

