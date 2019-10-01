Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,327,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,583,000 after purchasing an additional 158,174 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,952,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,392,000 after purchasing an additional 478,602 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock worth $39,076,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

