Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,081,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 633,546 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,064,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,777,000 after purchasing an additional 59,986 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 303,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 54,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,384. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

