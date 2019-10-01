Empire Life Investments Inc. Invests $4.79 Million in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 102,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $930,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.01.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.83. 176,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $64.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

