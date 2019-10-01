Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,480,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 13.13% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $347,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 324.5% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 8,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.30. 32,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,100. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $16.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ESRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

