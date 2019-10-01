Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Enterprise Group Inc (TSE:E) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.17. Enterprise Group shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 68,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.41.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Group Inc will post -0.1538462 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard Jaroszuk acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,013,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,022,355.52. Also, Senior Officer Warren Cabral acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,068,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$181,645. Insiders have bought a total of 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $221,625 in the last ninety days.

About Enterprise Group (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

