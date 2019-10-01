EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 26,235 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,235 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.05. 1,023,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $139.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average is $129.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

