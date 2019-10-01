EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.20 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded down $11.41 on Tuesday, hitting $434.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $487.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.72.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.