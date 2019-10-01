EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 57,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $258,466,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Pfizer by 14.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 43,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.9% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.47. 10,954,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,282,714. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $200.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

