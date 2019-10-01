EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $32,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $47,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.05. The company had a trading volume of 176,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,379. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.49. The company has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.06 and a 200-day moving average of $207.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

