EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 409.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 610.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,504. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $269.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.