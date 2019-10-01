Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of Equity BancShares stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,333. Equity BancShares has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $408.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Equity BancShares by 69,550.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equity BancShares by 27.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

