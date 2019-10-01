Ergo Price Hits $0.49 (ERGO)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Ergo has a market cap of $454,457.00 and approximately $1,366.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00005830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00190359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.01011177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00090574 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ergo Token Profile

Ergo’s launch date was July 2nd, 2017. Ergo’s total supply is 4,982,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 936,176 tokens. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

