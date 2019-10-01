Espers Market Capitalization Hits $390,697.00 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Espers has a total market cap of $390,697.00 and approximately $998.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Espers Profile

Espers (CRYPTO:ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Espers is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

