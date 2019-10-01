Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL) Trading Down 35.9%

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group Inc (OTCMKTS:GMBL) traded down 35.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, 31,345 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 15,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Esports Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. It offers bet exchange style wagering, player VS player betting, and on professional esports events. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc in May 2017.

