EXRNchain Price Up 5% Over Last Week (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, EXRNchain has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One EXRNchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. EXRNchain has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $26,797.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXRNchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00037984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.95 or 0.05360592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000993 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00015546 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain (EXRN) is a token. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken. EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain.

Buying and Selling EXRNchain

EXRNchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXRNchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXRNchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXRNchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXRNchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXRNchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.